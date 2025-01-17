Salaries

Product Manager

All Product Manager Salaries

Uber Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Uber ranges from $153K per year for Associate Product Manager to $1.14M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $280K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Uber's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Given Uber sometimes issues offers with an irregular vesting schedule (35%, 30%, 20%, 15%), the average total compensation is calculated by dividing the total stock grant evenly by 4

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 35 % YR 1 30 % YR 2 20 % YR 3 15 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 35 % vests in the 1st -year ( 2.92 % monthly )

30 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.50 % monthly )

20 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 1.67 % monthly )

15 % vests in the 4th -year ( 1.25 % monthly ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly ) 55 % YR 1 15 % YR 2 10 % YR 3 20 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Uber, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 55 % vests in the 1st -year ( 4.58 % monthly )

15 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 1.25 % monthly )

10 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 0.83 % monthly )

20 % vests in the 4th -year ( 1.67 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Uber ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.