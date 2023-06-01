True Velocity Ammunition is a technology company that produces advanced composite cased munitions that are 30% lighter than brass rounds and environmentally friendly. Their production technology reduces the manufacturing footprint by 80% and transportation costs. TVA's ammunition provides strategic and tactical advantages, better performance than polymer and brass ammunition, and operates in all environments. They produce small calibers from 5.56mm-14.5mm and their technology is scalable to medium and large caliber munitions.