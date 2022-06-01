← Company Directory
Tricentis
Tricentis Salaries

Tricentis's salary ranges from $33,395 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the low-end to $244,800 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tricentis. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $88.3K
Marketing
$164K
Product Manager
$41.8K
Project Manager
$84.8K
Sales Engineer
$239K
Software Engineering Manager
$33.4K
Solution Architect
$245K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tricentis is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $244,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tricentis is $88,336.

