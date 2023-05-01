← Company Directory
TradeCafe
    • About

    TradeCafe is an online trading platform that offers price discovery, transparency, finance, and transaction fulfillment to global producers, processors, and distributors of physical protein commodities. It provides value to the entire supply chain at no cost, reduces food waste, and negative environmental impacts. The platform offers finance solutions, full post-trade transaction fulfillment, and traceability of goods in transit. It has a free mobile app and a team of multilingual professionals with over 800+ collective years of trade and logistics experience.

    tradecafe.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources