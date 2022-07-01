TOMIA was formed from the merger of Starhome Mach and Telarix, industry veterans in Roaming and Interconnect. TOMIA offers transformative connectivity solutions to service providers worldwide. Its innovative offering enables customers to manage a unified optimization process of both roaming and interconnect while driving the future of connectivity through new technologies and services such as VoLTE, NFV, IoT, BCE and 5G. With regional headquarters in the US, Israel, Luxembourg, India, and a presence in over 30 countries, TOMIA serves over 400 operators including 30 tier-1 and six of the industry’s largest groups. To learn more visit www.tomiaglobal.com.