Software Engineer compensation in United States at Toast, Inc. ranges from $127K per year for SE1 to $249K per year for SE4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $190K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Toast, Inc.'s total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SE1
$127K
$115K
$12.6K
$0
SE2
$175K
$137K
$37.7K
$0
SE3
$221K
$169K
$45.2K
$6.9K
SE4
$249K
$187K
$47.3K
$14.4K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Toast, Inc., Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)