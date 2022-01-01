← Company Directory
Toast, Inc.
Toast, Inc. Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Choice of a PPO or HDHP plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield (PPO or EPO Network)

  • Vision Insurance

    EyeMed Insight Network

  • Paternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Life Insurance

    1x annual salary to a maximum of $350,000 and a minimum benefit of $50,000

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Sabbatical

    After 5 years of service.

  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Disability Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

    • Home
  • Remote Work

    $300 on any equipment you may need plus $150/monitor, up to two monitors.

  • Adoption Assistance

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Health Care FSA, Dependent Care FSA

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $1,200 for development opportunities pertaining to their line of work.

  • Employee Discount

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Inclusive family-forming benefits

  • Mental health benefits

  • Financial wellness benefits

  • Subsidized backup child care

    Up to 15 days

  • Volunteer opportunities

  • Employee resource groups

  • Donation Match

