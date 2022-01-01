Health Insurance Choice of a PPO or HDHP plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield (PPO or EPO Network)

Vision Insurance EyeMed Insight Network

401k Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Health Care FSA, Dependent Care FSA

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 16 weeks

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

Life Insurance 1x annual salary to a maximum of $350,000 and a minimum benefit of $50,000

Sick Time Unlimited

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Remote Work $300 on any equipment you may need plus $150/monitor, up to two monitors.

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Sabbatical After 5 years of service.

Tuition Reimbursement Up to $1200 for development opportunities pertaining to their line of work.

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Unique Perk Inclusive family-forming benefits

Unique Perk Mental health benefits

Unique Perk Financial wellness benefits

Unique Perk Subsidized backup child care - Up to 15 days

Unique Perk Volunteer opportunities

Unique Perk Employee resource groups

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer