|Health Insurance
|Choice of a PPO or HDHP plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield (PPO or EPO Network)
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Health Care FSA, Dependent Care FSA
|Life Insurance
|1x annual salary to a maximum of $350,000 and a minimum benefit of $50,000
|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|Unlimited
|Remote Work
|$300 on any equipment you may need plus $150/monitor, up to two monitors.
|Sabbatical
|After 5 years of service.
|Tuition Reimbursement
|Up to $1200 for development opportunities pertaining to their line of work.
|Unique Perk
|Inclusive family-forming benefits
|Unique Perk
|Financial wellness benefits
|Unique Perk
|Subsidized backup child care - Up to 15 days
|Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
|Offered by employer
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
|Offered by employer
|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
|Offered by employer