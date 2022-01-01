← Company Directory
Toast, Inc.
Toast, Inc. Salaries

Toast, Inc.'s salary ranges from $47,840 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $385,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Toast, Inc.. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
SE1 $127K
SE2 $175K
SE3 $220K
SE4 $249K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
L3 $165K
L4 $209K
L5 $263K
Sales
Median $130K

Account Executive

Customer Service
Median $47.8K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $385K
Solution Architect
Median $174K
Marketing
Median $149K
Product Designer
Median $180K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
Median $146K
Accountant
$139K
Business Operations
$143K
Business Development
$156K
Data Analyst
$228K
Data Science Manager
$117K
Data Scientist
$81.5K
Financial Analyst
$56.2K
Human Resources
$62.7K
Industrial Designer
$225K
Management Consultant
$127K
Marketing Operations
$162K
Mechanical Engineer
$126K
Project Manager
$165K
Recruiter
$194K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$65.8K
UX Researcher
$303K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Toast, Inc., Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Toast, Inc. is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $385,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Toast, Inc. is $159,200.

