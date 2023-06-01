← Company Directory
ThriveDX
ThriveDX Salaries

ThriveDX's salary ranges from $49,750 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Israel at the low-end to $150,596 for a Sales Engineer in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ThriveDX. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$49.8K
Product Manager
$89.9K
Sales Engineer
$151K
Software Engineer
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ThriveDX is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,596. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ThriveDX is $99,654.

