Thought Machine
Thought Machine Salaries

Thought Machine's salary ranges from $86,063 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $160,643 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Thought Machine. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
IC1 $86.1K
IC2 $133K
IC3 $140K

Security Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $130K
Technical Program Manager
Median $161K
Product Manager
Median $110K
Recruiter
$88K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Thought Machine, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Thought Machine is Technical Program Manager with a yearly total compensation of $160,643. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thought Machine is $130,000.

