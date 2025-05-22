Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Thought Machine ranges from £65.9K per year for IC1 to £121K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £93.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thought Machine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
£65.9K
£62.9K
£1.6K
£1.3K
IC2
£96.4K
£89.2K
£2.2K
£4.9K
IC3
£121K
£113K
£4.1K
£3.9K
IC4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Thought Machine, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title