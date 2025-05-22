← Company Directory
Thought Machine
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Thought Machine Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Thought Machine ranges from £65.9K per year for IC1 to £121K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £93.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thought Machine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
£65.9K
£62.9K
£1.6K
£1.3K
IC2
£96.4K
£89.2K
£2.2K
£4.9K
IC3
Senior Software Engineer
£121K
£113K
£4.1K
£3.9K
IC4
Principal Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

£124K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.2K+ (sometimes £232K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Thought Machine, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Thought Machine in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £127,470. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thought Machine for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £87,058.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Thought Machine

Related Companies

  • Codat
  • Starling Bank
  • Streetbees
  • QuantumBlack
  • Soldo
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources