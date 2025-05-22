Product Manager compensation in United Kingdom at Thought Machine totals £107K per year for IC2. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £84.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thought Machine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
IC2
£107K
£107K
£0
£0
IC3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
IC4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Thought Machine, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)