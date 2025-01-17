Software Engineer compensation in United States at Thermo Fisher Scientific ranges from $115K per year for Software Engineer I to $151K per year for Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thermo Fisher Scientific's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$115K
$108K
$5K
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$97.6K
$94.7K
$0
$2.9K
Software Engineer III
$131K
$125K
$909
$5.5K
Staff Engineer
$151K
$137K
$909
$13.2K
