← Company Directory
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Thermo Fisher Scientific Marketing Salaries

The median Marketing compensation in United States package at Thermo Fisher Scientific totals $148K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thermo Fisher Scientific's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Product Marketing Manager
hidden
Total per year
$148K
Level
hidden
Base
$124K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$14K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Thermo Fisher Scientific?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Marketing offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Thermo Fisher Scientific in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $200,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thermo Fisher Scientific for the Marketing role in United States is $138,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Companies

  • Leidos
  • Zebra Technologies
  • Wipro
  • Labcorp
  • HCA Healthcare
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources