The Stratagem Group
The Stratagem Group Salaries

The Stratagem Group's median salary is $115,575 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Stratagem Group. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
$116K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Stratagem Group is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Stratagem Group is $115,575.

