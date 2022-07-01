← Company Directory
The Pro's Closet
    The Pro’s Closet Inc. (TPC) is the world’s largest and most trusted brand for pre-owned bikes. We purchase new and pre-owned bikes and accessories from manufacturers, retailers, and individuals. Each bike undergoes a rigorous Certified Pre-Owned inspection and top-to-bottom service to ensure every bike is delivered in next-to-new condition. Our innovative Buyback Guarantee gives customers full transparency by offering guaranteed trade-in values for 18 months after purchase. With hundreds of bikes to choose from, we offer the world’s largest and most diverse selection of high-quality road, mountain, gravel, cyclocross, triathlon, and e-bikes, as well as a full line of parts, accessories and apparel. We are experiencing phenomenal growth, and on the lookout for highly talented, like-minded people who want to take part in our mission: to change the way people buy and sell bikes.

    http://www.theproscloset.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

