The Mission Continues is a nonpartisan nonprofit that connects veterans with under-resourced communities to generate visible impact. They empower veterans to continue their service and provide them with the tools needed to make a meaningful impact at the local level. Their programs deploy veteran volunteers alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve educational resources, increase access to parks and green spaces, foster neighborhood identity, and more. Their vision is for all veterans with a desire to continue their service to be part of a movement to transform communities.