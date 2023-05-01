The Honest Kitchen is a pet food company that provides natural, human-grade food for dogs and cats using dehydrated whole foods. They prioritize sustainability, fair-trade, and use 100% organic grains, hormone/antibiotic-free meats, and non-GMO produce. They are an approved member of Green America and donate a portion of their profits to non-profit animal welfare, humanitarian, or environmental organizations. Their mission is to raise industry standards and enhance awareness about all aspects of health. They offer a behind-the-scenes look on their Facebook page and have career opportunities available on their website.