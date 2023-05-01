← Company Directory
The Beachbody Company
    About

    Beachbody is a health and wellness platform that offers fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates Beachbody on Demand and Openfit, digital subscription platforms that provide access to fitness and nutrition content. The company also offers nutritional products, supplements, snack bars, and connected fitness equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it had 2.5 million digital and 0.3 million nutritional subscriptions. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

    thebeachbodycompany.com
    Website
    1998
    Year Founded
    6,766
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

