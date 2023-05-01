Beachbody is a health and wellness platform that offers fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates Beachbody on Demand and Openfit, digital subscription platforms that provide access to fitness and nutrition content. The company also offers nutritional products, supplements, snack bars, and connected fitness equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it had 2.5 million digital and 0.3 million nutritional subscriptions. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.