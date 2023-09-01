← Company Directory
Teya
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Teya Salaries

Teya's salary ranges from $24,849 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Portugal at the low-end to $104,193 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Teya. Last updated: 6/24/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $76.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Human Resources
Median $76.4K
Product Manager
Median $93.7K
Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

29 50View Results

Select one

2939 participants

29 50View Results
Business Development
$99.1K
Data Scientist
$83.7K
Financial Analyst
$54.6K
Management Consultant
$46.1K
Marketing
$103K
Product Designer
$24.8K
Project Manager
$36.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$104K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Teya is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,193. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teya is $76,359.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Teya

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Uber
  • DoorDash
  • Snap
  • Databricks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources