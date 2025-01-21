Salaries

Civil Engineer compensation in United States at Tesla ranges from $128K per year for P2 to $223K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $163K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tesla's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- P2 $128K $112K $16.8K $0 P3 $167K $128K $38.4K $500 P4 $223K $146K $77.3K $0 View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Tesla, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly ) Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU. 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Tesla, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly ) Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.

