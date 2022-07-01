← Company Directory
Volta Charging
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Volta Charging Salaries

Volta Charging's salary ranges from $118,580 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $258,700 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Volta Charging. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$119K
Human Resources
$259K
Information Technologist (IT)
$125K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Product Manager
$152K
Software Engineer
$131K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Volta Charging is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $258,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Volta Charging is $131,368.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Volta Charging

Related Companies

  • Sunrun
  • Tesla
  • Olo
  • First American Financial
  • eHealth
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources