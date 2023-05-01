← Company Directory
Terrestrial Energy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Terrestrial Energy that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Terrestrial Energy is developing a zero-emissions cogeneration plant using its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR®) fission technology. The IMSR® is a non-Light Water Reactor of the Generation IV class that operates at high temperatures for broad industrial relevance. The IMSR® plant offers a near 50 percent improvement in efficiency of electric power generation compared to Light Water Reactor nuclear plants and can be used for industrial cogeneration in many energy-intensive industries. The IMSR® plant's use of existing industrial materials, components, and fuels supports its near-term deployment, setting the stage for a rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system.

    http://terrestrialenergy.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Terrestrial Energy

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • SoFi
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources