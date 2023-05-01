Terrestrial Energy is developing a zero-emissions cogeneration plant using its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR®) fission technology. The IMSR® is a non-Light Water Reactor of the Generation IV class that operates at high temperatures for broad industrial relevance. The IMSR® plant offers a near 50 percent improvement in efficiency of electric power generation compared to Light Water Reactor nuclear plants and can be used for industrial cogeneration in many energy-intensive industries. The IMSR® plant's use of existing industrial materials, components, and fuels supports its near-term deployment, setting the stage for a rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system.