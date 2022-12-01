← Company Directory
Tenstorrent
Tenstorrent Salaries

Tenstorrent's salary ranges from $124,266 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Canada at the low-end to $306,525 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $180K
Hardware Engineer
Median $175K
Business Development
$307K
Recruiter
$178K
Sales
$124K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Tenstorrent, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tenstorrent is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tenstorrent is $178,105.

