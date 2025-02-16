← Company Directory
Tenstorrent
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Tenstorrent Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Tenstorrent totals CA$291K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$251K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tenstorrent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Staff Software Engineer
CA$291K
CA$193K
CA$69.3K
CA$28.6K
Principal Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 3 More Levels
CA$223K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Tenstorrent, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tenstorrent in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$446,401. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tenstorrent for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$188,703.

