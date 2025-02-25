Software Engineer compensation in Australia at Telstra ranges from A$89.6K per year for Associate Software Engineer to A$177K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Australia package totals A$105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Telstra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
A$89.6K
A$86.5K
A$0
A$3.1K
Software Engineer
A$98.1K
A$94.9K
A$0
A$3.1K
Senior Software Engineer
A$177K
A$161K
A$0
A$15.7K
Lead Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
