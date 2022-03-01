← Company Directory
Telstra
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Telstra Salaries

Telstra's salary ranges from $8,763 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $221,733 for a Marketing Operations in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Telstra. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $58.5K
Software Engineer $68.8K
Senior Software Engineer $116K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $73.6K
Solution Architect
Median $134K

Data Architect

Business Analyst
$119K
Customer Service
$8.8K
Data Science Manager
$105K
Information Technologist (IT)
$90.6K
Management Consultant
$98K
Marketing Operations
$222K
Product Designer
$67.4K
Product Manager
$73.3K
Program Manager
$179K
Project Manager
$96.5K
Sales
$102K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$138K
Software Engineering Manager
$64.3K
Technical Program Manager
$103K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Telstra is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,733. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Telstra is $97,988.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Telstra

Related Companies

  • Sprint
  • Swisscom
  • TELUS
  • BT
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources