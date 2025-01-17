← Company Directory
Tekion
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Tekion Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Tekion ranges from ₹1.53M per year for L1 to ₹5.4M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.76M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tekion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
₹1.53M
₹1.35M
₹160K
₹12K
L2
Software Engineer
₹2.55M
₹2.18M
₹366K
₹0
L3
Senior Software Engineer
₹4.24M
₹3.83M
₹405K
₹0
L4
Staff Software Engineer
₹5.45M
₹4.66M
₹789K
₹0
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Tekion, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tekion in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,621,114. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tekion for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,509,131.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tekion

Related Companies

  • Arcesium
  • SoftServe
  • CloudLinux
  • exadel
  • InvestCloud
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources