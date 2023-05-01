← Company Directory
TechPrecision
    TechPrecision Corporation manufactures and sells precision metal components and systems for various industries, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. The company provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. It also offers support services to its manufacturing capabilities. TechPrecision Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

    http://www.techprecision.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    159
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

