Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in India package at Tech Mahindra totals ₹1.47M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tech Mahindra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tech Mahindra
Project Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.47M
Level
Test Manager
Base
₹1.47M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
19 Years
Years exp
19 Years
What are the career levels at Tech Mahindra?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Tech Mahindra in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,717,291. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tech Mahindra for the Project Manager role in India is ₹1,472,020.

Other Resources