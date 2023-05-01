← Company Directory
Tech Coast Angels
    Tech Coast Angels is a large and active angel investor network in Southern California, with over 450 accredited members. They provide funding for seed-stage and early-stage companies and offer well-structured, transparent, and time-efficient screening and due diligence. TCA members are experienced business leaders who provide not only capital but also counsel, mentoring, and access to an extensive network of investors, customers, and strategic partners. Since 1997, TCA has invested over $250 million in more than 450 companies and has helped attract over $1.7 billion in additional capital/follow-on rounds.

    http://www.techcoastangels.com
    Website
    1997
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

