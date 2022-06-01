← Company Directory
Teads
Teads Salaries

Teads's salary ranges from $56,915 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in United Kingdom at the low-end to $248,750 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Teads. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $77.7K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$74.9K
Marketing
$56.9K
Partner Manager
$111K
Product Manager
$114K
Sales
$249K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Teads is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Teads is $94,147.

