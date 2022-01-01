← Company Directory
Cvent
Cvent Salaries

Cvent's salary ranges from $9,694 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in India at the low-end to $226,125 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cvent. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $114K
Senior Software Engineer $143K
Lead Software Engineer $162K
Principal Software Engineer $173K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $110K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $90K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Software Engineering Manager
Median $67K
Customer Service
$192K
Data Scientist
$94K
Information Technologist (IT)
$23.9K
Management Consultant
$64.1K
Marketing
$205K
Marketing Operations
$166K
Project Manager
$9.7K
Sales
$79.6K
Solution Architect
$226K
Technical Program Manager
$31K
UX Researcher
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cvent is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cvent is $110,000.

