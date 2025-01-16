Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cvent ranges from $106K per year for Software Engineer I to $173K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $114K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cvent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$106K
$103K
$0
$3.6K
Software Engineer II
$114K
$107K
$0
$6.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$143K
$133K
$0
$10.3K
Lead Software Engineer
$162K
$150K
$1K
$10.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
