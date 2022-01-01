← Company Directory
TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Salaries

TE Connectivity's salary ranges from $57,663 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Taiwan at the low-end to $295,800 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TE Connectivity. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Mechanical Engineer
Median $82.5K
Business Development
$164K
Data Scientist
$176K
Financial Analyst
$99K
Hardware Engineer
$128K
Human Resources
$214K
Product Manager
$156K
Project Manager
$93.4K
Sales
$57.7K
Software Engineer
$58.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$296K
Solution Architect
$285K
Technical Program Manager
$119K
Technical Writer
$88.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TE Connectivity is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $295,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TE Connectivity is $123,769.

