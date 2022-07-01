← Company Directory
Tatari
Tatari Salaries

Tatari's salary ranges from $78,400 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $178,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tatari. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $178K
Data Scientist
Median $118K
Business Analyst
$92.5K

Marketing
$78.4K
Product Designer
$176K
Product Manager
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tatari is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $178,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tatari is $133,625.

