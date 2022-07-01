← Company Directory
Tatari
    Tatari is on a mission to revolutionize TV advertising. We work with some of your favorite disruptor brands—like Calm, Fiverr, OneWheel and Chime—grow their business through linear and streaming TV. We combine a sophisticated media buying platform with proprietary analytics to turn TV advertising into an automated, measurable, and digital-like experience.Our team includes founders and leaders from Google, Microsoft, Stripe, Shazam, Amazon and Facebook. We are growing rapidly as we accelerate our mission to automate the complex landscape of managing and measuring ROI-positive television advertising. We have a long-term goal to make marketing on TV available to businesses of any size.

    http://www.tatari.tv
    2016
    280
    $10M-$50M
