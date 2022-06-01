← Company Directory
Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care Salaries

Tandem Diabetes Care's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $218,900 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tandem Diabetes Care. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $125K
Financial Analyst
$134K
Mechanical Engineer
$108K
Product Manager
$199K
Project Manager
$188K
Sales
$80.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$219K
Technical Program Manager
$156K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tandem Diabetes Care is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tandem Diabetes Care is $144,940.

