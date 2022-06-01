Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. Tandem takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin.Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. The t:slim X2 pump is capable of remote feature updates using a personal computer. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.