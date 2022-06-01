← Company Directory
Tandem Diabetes Care
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Tandem Diabetes Care that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. Tandem takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin.Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. The t:slim X2 pump is capable of remote feature updates using a personal computer. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

    http://www.tandemdiabetes.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    2,000
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Tandem Diabetes Care

    Related Companies

    • Texas Instruments
    • Danaher
    • Dexcom
    • ResMed
    • BD
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources