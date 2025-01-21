← Company Directory
Talabat
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Talabat Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Egypt at Talabat ranges from EGP 2M to EGP 2.73M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Talabat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 2.16M - EGP 2.57M
Kuwait
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 2MEGP 2.16MEGP 2.57MEGP 2.73M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Talabat?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Talabat in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 2,731,555. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Talabat for the Project Manager role in Egypt is EGP 1,995,223.

