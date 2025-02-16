← Company Directory
Tabby
Tabby Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United Arab Emirates package at Tabby totals AED 240K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tabby's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tabby
Software Engineer
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
Total per year
AED 240K
Level
L3
Base
AED 220K
Stock (/yr)
AED 20K
Bonus
AED 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Tabby?

AED 588K

Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tabby, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tabby in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 302,097. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tabby for the Software Engineer role in United Arab Emirates is AED 220,380.

