← Company Directory
Synoptek
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Synoptek Salaries

Synoptek's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $134,325 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Synoptek. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Management Consultant
$64.7K
Solution Architect
$134K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Synoptek is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synoptek is $99,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Synoptek

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources