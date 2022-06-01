← Company Directory
Syneos Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Syneos Health Salaries

Syneos Health's salary ranges from $11,904 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $155,220 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Syneos Health. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
Median $135K
Business Analyst
$11.9K
Product Manager
$155K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

54 47
54 47
Program Manager
$144K
Recruiter
$131K
Sales
$81.6K
Software Engineer
$48.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Syneos Health is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Syneos Health is $130,650.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Syneos Health

Related Companies

  • AbbVie
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • NI
  • Pegasystems
  • TransUnion
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources