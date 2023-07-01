← Company Directory
Symbio Robotics
Symbio Robotics Salaries

Symbio Robotics's salary ranges from $145,725 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $169,150 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Symbio Robotics. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$146K
Technical Program Manager
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Symbio Robotics is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Symbio Robotics is $157,438.

Other Resources