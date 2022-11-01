← Company Directory
SUSE
SUSE Salaries

SUSE's salary ranges from $68,919 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Spain at the low-end to $217,080 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SUSE. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $111K
Customer Service
$68.9K
Marketing
$101K

Product Manager
$217K
Project Manager
$148K
Sales
$114K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$85.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$125K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SUSE is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $217,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SUSE is $112,528.

