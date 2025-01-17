← Company Directory
SuperAnnotate
SuperAnnotate Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Armenia at SuperAnnotate ranges from AMD 17.1M to AMD 23.93M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SuperAnnotate 's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AMD 18.5M - AMD 21.52M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AMD 17.1MAMD 18.5MAMD 21.52MAMD 23.93M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SuperAnnotate ?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SuperAnnotate in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of AMD 23,934,687. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SuperAnnotate for the Software Engineer role in Armenia is AMD 17,096,205.

