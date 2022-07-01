Super is a San Francisco-based technology company that offers subscription services providing care and repair for your home. Backed by leading investors, including Aquiline Technology Growth, Munich Re | HSB Ventures, and Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, Super was founded in 2015. Super is committed to providing premium service quality for all homeowners, partnering with the best local servicers to deliver quick and effective home repair and maintenance at a predictable cost, using technology to take the hassle out of homeownership.