← Company Directory
STMicroelectronics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

STMicroelectronics Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in France package at STMicroelectronics totals €43.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for STMicroelectronics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
STMicroelectronics
Digital Design Engineer
Grenoble, RH, France
Total per year
€43.1K
Level
L1
Base
€41.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€1.2K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at STMicroelectronics?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at STMicroelectronics in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €74,396. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at STMicroelectronics for the Hardware Engineer role in France is €42,184.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for STMicroelectronics

Related Companies

  • Verily
  • Smartsheet
  • CrowdStrike
  • Fastly
  • OmniVision Technologies
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources