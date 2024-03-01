← Company Directory
Stellar Elements
Stellar Elements Salaries

Stellar Elements's salary ranges from $138,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $306,000 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stellar Elements. Last updated: 3/8/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $138K
Business Development
$306K
Management Consultant
$174K

Product Designer
$153K
Product Design Manager
$157K
Product Manager
$174K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Stellar Elements is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stellar Elements is $165,668.

