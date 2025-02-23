Software Engineer compensation in United States at State Farm ranges from $93.7K per year for RE1 to $159K per year for RL1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for State Farm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
RE1
$93.7K
$88.9K
$0
$4.8K
RE2
$111K
$102K
$0
$8.4K
RE3
$135K
$122K
$0
$12.6K
RE4
$140K
$130K
$0
$10.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
